Latest aviation breakthroughs spread their wings at Dubai Airshow 2019

The 16th international aerospace exhibition Dubai Airshow 2019 opened on November 17. The five-day event will run until November 21. The exhibition, which has been held since 1986, is considered as one of the biggest international aerospace events. The Russian exposition is traditionally organized by the Moscow-based arms exporter Rosoboronexport, which is part of the Rostec corporation.

The event showcases the latest and greatest achievements in military, general and commercial aviation and hosts conferences, seminars, roundtables and presentations. Besides, talks with foreign customers of Russian equipment will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition. More than 1,200 companies and 87,000 experts from over 76 countries will take part in this year’s airshow, which will feature 165 aircraft, according to the organizers. Russia’s exposition will have a total area of more than 750 square meters. In addition to Rostec and Rosoboronexport stands, eight leading Russian holding companies producing Air Force, Air Defense and electronic warfare equipment will showcase their products, including the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters, the United Engine Corporation (UEC), NPO High-Precision Systems, Almaz-Antey Concern, Shvabe and others. Russia will feature its Mi-38 helicopter for the first time abroad at this airshow.