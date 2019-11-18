Russia, UAE mull testing latest Orion-E reconnaissance drone

"Middle Eastern countries show interest in Russian drones. Currently, we are in talks with the Emirati side on holding the trials of this system [Orion-E]," the defense agency said.

DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates are considering holding the trials of the latest Orion-E reconnaissance drone developed by Russia’s Kronshtadt Group, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on Monday.

The Orion is Russia’s first air reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a long-duration flight capability, which corresponds to the MALE (medium-altitude long-endurance) international classification category. The system is designed to conduct air reconnaissance and patrols, determine the coordinates of ground and naval targets and carry out topographic mapping of the terrain.

The Orion drone, which is being developed by Kronshtadt Group, has a maximum takeoff weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg. The Orion is the first MALE-class drone fully developed in Russia and made of domestic components. Its flight duration is 24 hours.

The Dubai Airshow 2019 runs in Dubai (the United Arab Emirates) on November 17-21. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport acts as the organizer of the integrated Russian exposition on a total area of over 750 square meters.

Apart from the state hi-tech corporation Rostec and Rosoboronexport, eight leading Russian defense manufacturers will present their armament and military hardware at the Dubai air show, including the United Aircraft Corporation, the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft producer, the United Engine-Making Corporation, the High-Precision Weapons Research and Production Association, the Almaz-Antey Group, the Shvabe Holding Company and other entities.