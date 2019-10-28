Russian shipyard floats out 2 oceanographic research vessels for Defense Ministry — source

"The so-called technical launch of the vessels without a special float-out ceremony was held in the first ten-day period of October," the source said.

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has floated out two oceanographic research vessels for the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of the Deep-Sea Research, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on Monday.

These are the Project 02670 vessel Yevgeny Gorigledzhan and the Project 22010 ship Almaz, the source specified.

The oceanographic research vessel Yevgeny Gorigledzhan was laid down in 2016 and is based on the Project V-92 sea tug MB-305. The vessel will "carry out underwater technical works." It will displace 4,000 tonnes, have sea endurance of 30 days and will have a crew of 32 men plus 25 expedition members.

The Almaz is the second Project 22010 vessel laid down on June 9, 2016. It displaces 5,200 tonnes.

Both oceanographic research vessels have been designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation).