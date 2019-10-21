Russian hi-tech firm launches work to develop sport pistol based on Udav army handgun

The new sport pistol will have a warranty service life of at least 25,000 shots, the press office specified.

"The pistol is designated for practical shooting and will feature an enhanced warranty service life and improved ergonomics. The Aspid sport pistol will be derived from the Udav handgun system," Rostec said.

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. TsNIITochMash (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) is developing a new 9x19 mm sport pistol Aspid based on the latest Udav army handgun, the Rostec press office said on Monday.

"The materials and the components used in the pistol will provide for its operation in the temperature range of minus 30 degrees to plus 50 degrees," the hi-tech corporation said.

"In the segment of sporting and civilian guns, conditions have emerged for active import substitution today. In the first place, we see a growth in demand. Secondly, the deliveries of imported items are at their minimal levels due to Western sanctions. That is why, we expect this hi-tech and competitive product from TsNIITochMash to be in great demand on the Russian market," Rostec Armament Cluster Industrial Director Sergei Abramov was quoted by the press office as saying.

The Aspid will come in three versions for three practical shooting disciplines: a serial-produced pistol, a serial-produced light gun with an optical sight and a standard handgun.

"The final design of each of the three versions will be specified, following the results of the technical project and preliminary trials and will be agreed with Russia’s Practical Shooting Federation," the corporation explained.

The serial-produced pistol and the serial-produced light version will have an 18-round magazine while the standard handgun will feature a 22-round capability. The ergonomics of the pistol grip has been improved and it can be adapted to a shooter’s anthropometric parameters.

Udav army pistol

The Udav, which serves as the basis to develop the Aspid pistol, underwent preliminary trials in March 2016 and state tests in December 2018. The handgun successfully passed operational evaluation in the troops in 2019. The Udav has been developed by TsNIITochMash. The pistol is 206mm long, 145mm high and 36mm wide. The handgun has a relatively small weight, which amounts to 780 g in its unloaded and 980 g in its loaded condition.

The Udav magazine’s capacity meets the best world standards and equals 18 rounds. The weapon uses powerful Russian 9x21mm rounds, which enable the Udav to pierce a 4mm armor plate at a distance of 50m.