Russia, Venezuela sign agreement on visits by military ships

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian and Venezuelan Defense Ministers Sergei Shoigu and Vladimir Padrino Lopez have signed an agreement on the visits by military ships.

The agreement between the governments of Russia and Venezuela stipulates visits by military ships to the ports of both countries.

The document was signed at a meeting in Moscow, at which the defense chiefs of Russia and Venezuela discussed the situation in the Latin American country as well as bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

Earlier, aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force repeatedly made flights to Venezuela.