Russian jets force NATO’s F-18 away from Shoigu’s plane over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. NATO’s F-18 jet tried to approach the plane of Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the international waters of the Baltic Sea only to be forced away by Russia’s Sukhoi-27 fighters, a TASS correspondent reported from onboard the Russian defense minister’s plane.

Shoigu’s plane was on the way from Kaliningrad to Moscow with an escort of two Sukhoi-27s of the Baltic Fleet. NATO’s F-18 tried to approach it over the international waters of the Baltic Sea but Russian fighters forced the jet away.

In Kaliningrad, Shoigu attended a stone-laying ceremony for a future branch of the Nakhimov Naval Academy and attended the Seaborne Assault competition at the Khmelevka proving ground.