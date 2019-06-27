Russia offers to sell new batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — government service

KUBINKA, June 27. /TASS/. Russia has offered China to purchase another batch of Su-35 fighter jets, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS on the sidelines of the "Army-2019" forum.

"We are expecting a response from China on our offer to purchase modern weapons and military equipment manufactured in Russia, including additional batches of Su-35 fighter jets," the service said.

China was the first country to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighter jets. The contract on the purchase of 24 fighter jets worth around $2.5 bln was signed in 2015.

The service informed TASS in April that all fighter jets were delivered to China in the framework of the first contract.