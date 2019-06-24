Slovakia scrambles two MiG-29 fighters to intercept passenger jet over its territory

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Two MiG-29 fighters of the Slovakian Air Force were scrambled on Monday to intercept an Airbus A320 aircraft as the crew of the passenger jet failed to respond to air traffic control officers, according to Airlive web portal.

The Airbus A320 of Italy’s Ernest Airlines was on its route from Milano to the city of Kharkov in Ukraine.

"The two MiG-29 broke the sound barrier and sonic booms have been heard in the vicinity of Roznava and Kosice," according to the web portal.

The fighters escorted the passenger jet over the territory of Slovakia and returned to their base after the Airbus A320 resumed its communication with ground control services.