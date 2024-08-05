Bangladeshi legislature to be dissolved to set up interim cabinet

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. Bangladeshi President Shahabuddin Chuppu decided to dissolve the legislature to form an interim government, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid protests, the Prothom Alo news website said.

The president made the decision following a meeting with leaders of different political parties, and representatives of civil society and the military.

"It was decided to form an interim government as soon as possible by dissolving parliament," Prothom Alo reported.

The sides also agreed that the army will take action to normalize the situation in the country.