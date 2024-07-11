Ethiopia to develop ties with Russia, to work in BRICS — Speaker of House of Federation

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Ethiopia aims to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia and to work actively on deepening economic ties in BRICS, Speaker of House of Federation of the Ethiopian Parliament Agegnehu Teshager said at a meeting with the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.

"Both the youth and the people of Ethiopia greeted with joy the news of the re-election of President Vladimir Putin in Russia. We really celebrated this event with the whole country. We have very high hopes for the future of Russia and for our cooperation," he said.

Teshager said Ethiopia appreciates the potential of BRICS.

"Indeed, all BRICS members recognize that the future lies behind us. We believe that we need to continue to develop economic relations. We hope to join the common work, including the development of the BRICS Bank."

The Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia noted that at the same time, "the West is trying to oppress the African peoples, and the UN, the World Bank and the IMF are only contributing to this."

Teshager also pointed out that Ethiopia became part of BRICS precisely thanks to the support of the Russian Federation.

"Russia has always been on the side of Ethiopia. The people of Ethiopia understand this. Both the government and the people know very well what Russia has done for Ethiopia throughout its history," Teshager concluded.