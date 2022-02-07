Macron hopes meeting with Putin to give answers to security questions

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to find answers to security questions for both Europe and Russia at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I am glad I will be able to discuss all questions in detail," Macron said before the beginning of negotiations. "We will be able to begin the search for collective answers useful for both Russia and the whole of Europe. A detailed answer will make it possible to prevent war and build stability, transparency, and trust for all."

He added that the dialogue with the Russian president would allow for taking a step forward towards de-escalation in Ukraine.

"The discussion may pave the way for what we should seek, for de-escalation," Macron said, adding that he would like to "prevent war."

He specified that on the agenda of his negotiations with Putin would be the Normandy Quartet, security in Belarus and the region, and "important collective security matters."

He thanked the Russian leader for the meeting.

"Thank you very much for the reception and for the time you spend on this," Macron concluded.