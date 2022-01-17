Germany ready for dialogue with Russia; Ukraine’s integrity beyond doubt — Baerbock

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. Germany is ready for a serious dialogue with Russia, but Ukraine’s territorial integrity cannot be called in question, so diplomacy remains the sole way of defusing tensions, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Kiev on Monday. Her news conference was telecast by the German TV station Phoenix.

"We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia. Diplomacy is the sole way," she said, adding that the West and Moscow remained far away from each other on many issues.

"Any new aggression would have a high price," she added. "No country has the right to instruct others in what direction to move."

"Our message is Europe is committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and this cannot be discussed," she added.

Baerbock recalled that she was for "breathing new life into the Normandy Quartet," adding that she would discuss this at negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Everything must be done for the sake of meeting at one negotiating table again," Baerbock said, stressing the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements.