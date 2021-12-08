Minsk files final charges against radical Belarusian blogger’s Russian girlfriend

MINSK, December 8. / TASS /. Belarusian investigators have brought their final charges against Russian national Sofia Sapega under four articles of the country’s Criminal Code, including inciting social hatred, Chairman of Investigative Committee Dmitry Gora announced on Wednesday.

"The preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Sofia Sapega has been completed, and the final charges have been brought under several articles of the Criminal Code. Among them, are incitement to social hostility and discord, violating information security, breaching rules for handling personal data and threats to law enforcement officials," the chief of the Investigative Committee noted.

According to Gora, the criminal case will soon be available for examination.

The chief of the Investigative Committee also mentioned that apart from Sapega, some former employees of the Beltelecom republican unitary enterprise, as well as those who published personal data on radical Telegram channels, were involved in the case.

On May 23, Sofia Sapega and Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta extremist Telegram channel, were apprehended at Minsk airport after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing. In late June, they were transferred from a remand center to house arrest.