Seven Russian universities included in ranking of world’s best universities

SHANGHAI, August 15. /TASS/. Seven Russian universities have been included in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), said the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy company, which compiled the list.

Only the top 100 universities are given individual places in the ranking. After that, the ranking is broken down into tiers consisting of 50 and 100 schools, and they are listed in alphabetical order.

Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) was included in the 101-150 group, while St. Petersburg State University fell in the 401-500 group.

Further down the list were Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) (501-600), Ural Federal University (601-700), National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE) (701-800), Novosibirsk State University (NSU) (801-900), and Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) (801-900). Last year, the rating listed nine Russian universities.

The ARWU rating was first published in 2003. This year's list was formed based on the results of evaluating 2,500 universities, while the published part of the rating includes 1,000 institutions. It takes into account six indicators: the number of Nobel or Fields Prize winners among graduates and employees, the number of researchers with a high citation index, the number of articles published in Nature and Science journals and articles indexed in the Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index databases, as well as the weighted indicator per university employee.