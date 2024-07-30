Almost 40,000 foreigners deported from Russia in past six months

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Nearly 40,000 foreigners have been deported from Russia since the beginning of this year, the press service of the Federal Bailiffs Service said, summing up the results of work during this period.

"Thirty-nine and a half thousand foreign citizens and persons without citizenship who violated the migration legislation have been forcibly expelled beyond the borders of the Russian Federation," the press service said. This is almost as much as the entire number of deportees for all of 2023.

As reported earlier, over the entire last year, 44,200 foreign citizens and persons without citizenship were deported to 60 foreign countries, in 2022, 26,600 foreigners and persons without citizenship were deported to 47 foreign countries.