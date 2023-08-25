DNA tests being performed to identify victims of Prigozhin’s plane crash

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Forensics specialist perform a DNA expertise in order to identify the ten people killed in the plane crash in the Tver Region, the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"Bodies of 10 victims were discovered during initial investigative actions at the plane crash site. Molecular genetic tests are being performed in order to identify them," the press office said.

The Embraer passenger jet plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary information, 10 people were aboard, all of them were killed in the crash. The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia said that Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger. A criminal case over charges of violation of air transport safety rules has been initiated.