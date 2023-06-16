Putin to meet with first woman in space following SPIEF — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Valentina Tereshkova, the first female cosmonaut, tonight on the 60th anniversary of her historic space flight, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"After the [St. Petersburg International Economic] Forum [SPIEF] wraps up, Putin plans to meet, at his Konstantinovsky Palace residence, with Valentina Tereshkova, who is marking the anniversary of her space flight. This is a very important meeting; they have very warm relations. Putin respects Valentina Tereshkova immensely; [he] plans to speak with her tonight," the Kremlin official said.

On June 16-19, 1963, 60 years ago, Valentina Tereshkova, using the call sign "Seagull," made her historic space flight on the Vostok-6 spacecraft, which circled the Earth 48 times. Her flight lasted two days, 22 hours and 50 minutes. Tereshkova made history as the first female cosmonaut and the only woman worldwide to complete a solo space mission.