Polar bear injured in Siberia feels better, says watchdog

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The injured polar bear that was rescued on Dikson Island in the Krasnoyarsk region is getting better, although its hind paws are still immobilized, but its appetite is good and the prognosis is encouraging, the Russian environmental watchdog’s chief, Svetlana Radionova, said on Thursday.

"The rescued bear is feeling better. He has an excellent appetite and he spent the night quietly. The zoo has already given him a name - Dikson," she wrote on her Telegram channel adding that "The health dynamics are positive, although his hind paws are still immobilized."

According to Radionova, Dikson bear will have a CT examination with contrast material soon.

On Monday, the environmental chief reported that an injured polar bear was found on Dikson Island in the Krasnoyarsk Region. The animal was airlifted to Moscow for treatment. The predator has suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Polar bears are listed in the International Red Book and the Red Data Book of the Russian Federation. According to experts, there currently are 22,000 to 31,000 polar bears in the world. Polar bears, the biggest land predators, spend most of their life on drifting Arctic ice.