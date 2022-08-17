Estonia suspends passage of heavy trucks via checkpoint in Narva for 3 months — portal

VILNIUS, August 17. /TASS/. The Estonian authorities have suspended the passage of heavy trucks through the Estonian-Russian border crossing in Narva, the country's third largest city, for about three months. The portal of the Estonian National Broadcasting Corporation announced this on Wednesday citing local authorities.

On August 18, changes in traffic will come into force in Narva, which imply that "large-sized trucks will not be able to cross the state border here for about three months," according to the portal.

According to Dmitry Dyakov, a senior law enforcement officer in Narva, the relevant decision was made following a long discussing with the police department, the tax and customs department, operators of waiting areas at the border crossing and construction workers.

On Tuesday, the T-34 tank, which was installed in Narva as a monument to Soviet soldiers of the Great Patriotic War, was removed from the pedestal. This caused a wide public outcry in the predominantly Russian-speaking city (more than 80% of the inhabitants). During the removal of the monument, the passage through the border practically stopped.