PARIS, July 5. /TASS/. Another French mercenary was killed in Ukraine, France’s RTL radio station reported on Tuesday.

According to its information, 20-year-old Adrian D. died on June 25 of shrapnel wounds near Kharkov.

Another French mercenary was also killed in the vicinity of Kharkov in late May.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, there are at least 16 different armed formations fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army comprised of mercenaries from approximately 50 countries. About 50 of them are French citizens.