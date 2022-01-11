FSB nabs MKU group supporter who plotted terror attacks on transport facilities

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended an 18-year-old resident of the Tver Region in central Russia who is a supporter of the Ukrainian MKU neo-Nazi radical youth gang and plotted terror attacks on transport facilities, the FSB press office reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Security Service continues detective and search, and investigative measures jointly with the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee of Russia towards supporters of the MKU radical group created by Ukrainian citizen Yegor Krasnov, born in 2000, who is under the patronage of Ukraine’s special services, the press office said in a statement.

"As a result of coordinated efforts, a resident of the Tver Region born in 2003 has been detained for propagandizing the ideology of mass killings, drawing new members into the MKU gang and plotting terror attacks on transport infrastructure facilities on instructions from Ye. Krasnov," the statement says.

The apprehended individual admitted his guilt. His criminal activity was also confirmed by the correspondence with Krasnov revealed in the Telegram messenger and also by the items and documents seized from him, including instructions on making improvised explosive devices, the FSB said.

"A criminal case has been opened against the detained individual under Part 2 of Article 282.1 (‘Participation in a Criminal Gang’) and Part 1 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Plotting a Terror Act’)," the FSB said, specifying that the suspect had been taken into custody as a measure of restraint.

Russian investigators have also additionally instituted criminal proceedings against Krasnov under Part 1 of Article 282.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Organizing an Extremist Group’).

Last year, the FSB carried out several large-scale security operations to apprehend supporters of the MKU neo-Nazi radical group across Russia. Overall, about 170 neo-Nazis had been detained in Russia since March.