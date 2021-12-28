Supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazi group detained for 2 months in Russia’s south — source

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 28. /TASS/. A supporter of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi radical youth gang MKU from the southern Rostov Region who plotted the murder of a journalist has been detained for two months, a source in the regional law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"The man has been remanded in custody for two months. He will be held in pre-trial detention facility No. 2 in the city of Novocherkassk," the source said, specifying that the detainee was the supporter of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi group MKU who had been earlier apprehended in the Rostov Region.

According to the source, the suspect whose name is Aleksey is a resident of the Egorlyk district of the Rostov Region.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on December 17 that it had apprehended in the southern Rostov Region a Russian national born in 1979 who was complicit in plotting a violent act, on an instruction from the ringleader of the neo-Nazi radical youth gang MKU, Ukrainian national Yegor Krasnov, against a Russian media representative specializing in preparing journalistic materials on Ukrainian problems.

During the questioning, a video of which was released by the FSB, the suspect said that he had been plotting the murder of a female journalist.

The security agents seized from the suspect the components for making improvised explosive devices, communications tools and personal records with instructions for their assembly and use, and also a considerable amount of extremist propaganda material, the FSB reported.