Putin awards Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg for merits on healthcare track

MOSCOW, November 8./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky to Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The decree was posted on the official portal of legal information on Monday.

Alexander Gintsburg receives the award "for merits on the healthcare front and years-long dedicated work," the document said.

Gintsburg is a leading Russian specialist in molecular biology and the genetics of pathogenic organisms. In addition to theoretical research work, he led the development of the antiviral drug Cycloferon, vaccines against Ebola and the novel coronavirus. He is the author of over 300 scientific works.

Russia has so far registered five COVID-19 vaccines. Among them are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya Center.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020 and became the world's first officially registered coronavirus vaccine. At the moment, the drug is registered in around 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people.