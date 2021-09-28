Most defendants involved in Navalny's extremism case still abroad — source

MOSCOW, September 28. / TASS /. Most of those accused of creating an extremist group, headed by blogger Alexei Navalny, are abroad, they can be apprehended in absentia, a law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to the latest data, Leonid Volkov, Ivan Zhdanov, Lyubov Sobol, Georgy Alburov and Ruslan Shaveddinov are outside Russia. The investigation may appeal to the court soon, demanding to arrest them in absentia," a source noted. Volkov has already been apprehended in absentia for persuading minors to commit illegal actions in information and telecommunication networks.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case against blogger Alexei Navalny on the grounds of creating an extremist group and participating in it. Volkov, Zhdanov, Sobol, Alburov, Shaveddinov, Vyacheslav Gimadi and Pavel Zelensky were also involved in this organization.

Earlier, the Moscow City Court recognized Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund as an extremist organization.