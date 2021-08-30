Four Evangelical organizations from Latvia and Ukraine recognized undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s justice ministry has put four Evangelical organizations from Latvia and Ukraine on its list of undesirable non-government organizations.

The list has been supplemented with the following organizations: the New Generation International Christian Movement (Latvia), Evangelisko kristiesu baznica Jauna Paaudze (the New Generation Evangelical Christian Church, Latvia), the New Generation Spiritual Directorate of the Evangelist Christians (Ukraine), and the New Generation International Biblical College (a spiritual educational institution, Ukraine).

The ministry’s list of undesirable non-government organizations contains 46 organizations.

The activities of the above four organizations were deemed undesirable by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office on August 23 as threatening Russia’s constitutional order and security.

Under Russian law, an undesirable foreign or international non-government organization cannot establish its structural divisions in Russia and must wind up its existing offices. Any breach of these rules carries an administrative or criminal penalty.