Russia reports 23,807 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 23,807 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,265,873, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.38%.

Moscow reported 3,514 new cases, St. Petersburg - 1,915, the Moscow Region - 1,592, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 539, the Sverdlovsk Region - 512 and the Voronezh Region - 487.

The number of patients who are still undergoing treatment has reached 498,691.

Recoveries and deaths

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 19,771 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,608,619. According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 89.5% of the total number of infections.

Another 4,159 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,931 in St. Petersburg, 1,815 in the Moscow Region and 520 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 792 in the past 24 hours compared to 794 deaths confirmed a day earlier, reaching 158,563.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.53%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

St. Petersburg confirmed 74 fatalities, Moscow - 73, the Krasnodar Region - 32, the Moscow Region - 29, while the Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Rostov regions reported 29 deaths each.