All Russian kids brought back home from Damascus prisons - children’s rights commissioner

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 10. /TASS/. All Russian children have been brought home from Damascus prisons, Children’s Rights Commissioner for the Russian President Anna Kuznetsova told reporters on Saturday.

"We have one kid at a Damascus orphanage, but there are no more Russian children at Damascus prisons, they all have been brought home," she pointed out.

According to Kuznetsova, the situation is the most difficult at the Al-Hol refugee camp. "We will do everything possible to get kids out. Documents have been forwarded for the next group of children to return home," she added.

Efforts aimed at retrieving underage Russian nationals from Syria and Iraq kicked off in the summer of 2017 in accordance with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s instructions. A total of 341 kids have returned home so far.