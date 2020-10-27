US tech giants ignore demands to end censorship of Russian media, says watchdog

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. US Internet companies are ignoring the demands to stop the censorship of Russian media, Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media stated on Tuesday.

"The censorship of Russian media by foreign Internet companies has become systemic. <…> Attempts to control Russian media from abroad prevent Russian nationals from getting objective information. Numerous demands to end the censorship of Russian media are being ignored," the message says.

According to the watchdog, Google (YouTube), Facebook and Twitter are restricting access to the materials of about 20 Russian media outlets, including RIA Novosti, Russia Today, Sputnik and Rossiya-1.

The proposals for timely and effective response measures have been sent for consideration of the Russian State Duma (parliament's lower house) and the Federation Council (parliament's upper house), the watchdog informed.