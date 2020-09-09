Mexico to receive 32 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine — Russian Direct Investments Fund

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Mexico will receive 32 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investments Fund (RDIF) said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the Russian sovereign wealth fund, and Landsteiner Scientific pharmaceutical company signed an agreement to that effect, deliveries are expected to start in November 2020 subject to approval by Mexico’s regulators.

As part of the agreement with RDIF, Landsteiner Scientific as a partner of RDIF would distribute the vaccine in Mexico, RDIF said.

"We have agreed to deliver the large batch of Sputnik V vaccine to Mexico which will help 25% of the Mexican population to receive access to the safe and effective vaccine," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology received a registration certificate from the Russian Health Ministry, becoming the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine. More information on the Sputnik V vaccine and other details are available at sputnikvaccine.com.

On September 4, an article about the results of the first two phases of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine was published in The Lancet, which is a leading global scientific journal. According to the publication, the vaccine showed 100% of protective efficiency.