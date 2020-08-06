Another 86 volunteers to be inoculated with vaccine by Vektor during stage two of trials

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Another 86 volunteers will be inoculated with the vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology during the second stage of clinical trials, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS on Thursday.

"During the placebo-controlled second stage it is planned to introduce 86 volunteers to clinical trials, 43 of them will receive placebo," the statement said.

Currently the coronavirus vaccine has been administered to four volunteers out of five. The fifth one will be vaccinated on August 8. Then after three days the vaccine will be administered to nine more people. Within the framework of the first stage of clinical trials the use of placebo is not provisioned, the press service explained.

The sanitary watchdog also noted that all volunteers inoculated with the EpiVacCorona vaccine are in good health. No complications or complaints have been recorded.

Earlier the sanitary watchdog reported that on July 24, the Vektor Research Center obtained the Healthcare Ministry’s permit to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was inoculated on July 27. Five volunteers aged 18-30 participate in the first stage of clinical trials. They enter the study in turns, in the "stop-time" regime with 72-hour intervals.