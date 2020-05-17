Russia sends three batches of fabric for face masks to Iran in humanitarian aid

TEHRAN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia has delivered to Iran three batches of fabric for manufacturing face masks, a press attache of the Russian diplomatic mission Andrei Ganenko told TASS on Sunday.

"Three flights were carried out on May 7, May 14 and May 15 with the fabric for manufacturing masks," Ganenko said.

In April, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said the country was in dire need of medical masks, lung ventilators and test systems. Iran sent the respective lists to a number of countries, including Russia.

Until May 2, the number of new COVID-19 cases started declining in Iran. However, after May 3, this number was again on the rise. As of now, more than 118,300 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country and the death toll has hit 6,937.

Since April 11, the Iranian authorities started gradually cancelling measures imposed over the pandemic. Most citizens have resumed work and shopping malls and hair salons have been opened, while restrictions for private vehicles traveling between the provinces have been lifted.