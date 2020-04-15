Appeal of veterans organizations to postpone Victory Parade to be considered, Kremlin vows

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin will consider postponement of the Victory Parade in Moscow from May 9 to a later date at the request of organizations of WWII veterans, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This appeal will be considered," he said.

Peskov said earlier that no decisions on postponing the parade and other Victory Day celebrations had been taken as yet but did not rule out that this matter would be looked at.