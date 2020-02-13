Putin proposes legally enshrining marriage as union between man and woman

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward a proposal to enshrine marriage as a union between a man and a woman in the Russian Constitution, what’s more he called for prudence when it comes to the concept of family.

Putin stressed that while he remains president, the terms "mother" and "father" will not be replaced with "parent 1" and "parent 2." "As for "parent 1" and "parent 2", I have said this before and I will say it again: while I am president, this won’t happen. There will only be "mother" and "father,"" he vowed.

Nevertheless, Putin suggested delving further into the concept of family. "If the family is not complete, then what? We need to make some things clear: marriage is a union between a man and a woman, but the family is somewhat of a different matter."

The Russian leader noted that the protection of traditional family values is an important concept. "We just need to think of how to define it and where to do it," the president said.