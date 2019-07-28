Russian premier attends Navy Day parade in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, July 28./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is visiting Sevastopol to attend festivities marking Russia’s Navy Day on Sunday.

The parade of warships in the Bay of Sevastopol is reviewed by Black Sea Fleet Commander Igor Osipov.

Lining up in the bay are the submarine Novorossiysk, the air-cushion missile ship Samum, the frigate Admiral Makarov, the missile gunboat R-60 and other warships.

At the celebration of the Russian Navy Day in Sevastopol, spectators will for the first time see raising of the flag of the Russian Imperial battleship Imperatritsa Mariya, which was the flagship in the legendary Battle of Sinop in the course of the Crimean War (1853-1856). The flag will be raised on a pole next to a 19th century cannon, which was fired to open the festivities in the Bay of Sevastopol.