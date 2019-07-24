Putin visits Solzhenitsyn House of Russia Abroad

What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Solzhenitsyn House of Russia Abroad and toured the exhibition dedicated to the life of Russian emigrants who fled the country after the Bolshevik revolution.

The president was accompanied by Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

After the museum tour, the president left a note in the Honorary Guests Book. He thanked the museum organizers for creating "a remarkable, interesting and informative exposition about the life of Russian emigrants."

He also spoke with Solzhenitsyn’s widow, Natalia Solzhenitsyna, thanking her for her work on the exposition. He stressed that people must not forget the tragedy of Russian emigrants and must not repeat the mistakes that had caused it.