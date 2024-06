NEW YORK, June 2. /TASS/. Jupiter moons contain plenty of interesting things, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said.

"We will find many interesting things on the moons of Jupiter," Musk wrote on the X social network, commenting on a photograph of Callisto, one of four largest moons of the gas giant.

The US plans to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft for detailed exploration of Europa, another moon of the giant planet, in fall of this year. The spacecraft is expected to reach the Jupiter system in 2030.