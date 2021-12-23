Russian military satellite that worked with inspector spacecraft burns in atmosphere

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Kosmos-2519 military satellite, which previously operated with an inspector spacecraft, has burned in the atmosphere, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) data, published Thursday.

According to NORAD, the satellite decayed from orbit and no longer exists.

The Kosmos-2519 satellite was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on June 23, 2017. The satellite is a space platform that can carry various payloads. This spacecraft carried remote Earth sensing and space object filming equipment.

In October 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that an inspector satellite had separated from the spacecraft as a part of an experiment. The inspector spacecraft was able to examine the host satellite’s condition from a minimum distance. The information was then sent to Earth for analysis.

The inspector spacecraft burned in the atmosphere in September 2019.