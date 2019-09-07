India’s moon mission loses contact with lander

NEW DELHI, September 7. /TASS/. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has lost contact with its robotic Vikram lander during the last stage of an unmanned mission to the Moon, ISRO head Kailasavadivoo Sivan said during the live broadcast of the mission, aired by the country's TV channels on Friday night.

The official added that ISRO specialists were analyzing possible causes of the incident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the mission control center during the operation, thanked scientists for their work, praising the mission as an important achievement.

The Vikram robotic lander, part of the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission, was supposed to deliver a six-wheeled rover named Pragyaan to study the south pole of the Earth’s natural satellite.