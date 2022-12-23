Fourteen 155mm shells fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk and Makeyevka

DONETSK, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk and Makeyevka from 155mm artillery systems used in NATO countries, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

According to the mission, six 155mm shells were fired at Donetsk at 7:30 Moscow time, and eight such shells were fired at Makeyevka.

Apart from that, three 152mm shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at the city of Yasinovataya.

Earlier in the day, more than 40 shells were fired at the DPR’s territory, including 155mm shells - at Donetsk.