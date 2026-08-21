Kiev troops shell DPR 33 times in past day, three wounded

DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 33 times in the past day, wounding three civilians, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 33 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Three civilians were reported to have been wounded. In all, 35 munitions of various types were fired."

Six civil infrastructure sites were damaged, as well as three residential buildings and a number of cars and trucks.