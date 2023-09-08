Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in mayoral election

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. More than 1 mln people have participated in remote electronic voting for the capital’s mayor over the first seven hours, the community headquarters on observing the 2023 Moscow election told TASS in a statement.

"Some 1,000,065 ballots have been issued, 965,617 have been received. Two days, four hours and 52 minutes are left until the end of the vote," the statement said.

According to the digital counter at the Russian Central Election Commission, as of 3:04 p.m. Moscow time, the system had issued 1,034,467 ballots and received 1,003,495 ballots. Thus, more than 13% of Moscow residents have already participated in the online voting in Moscow.

Elections in Moscow

The in-person and remote vote will be held in the Russian capital and the surrounding Moscow Region over three days - on September 8, 9 and 10. Members of regional and municipal legislatures will also be elected.

Moscow residents will vote for the city’s mayor. Besides, the residents of 13 municipalities in the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts (TINAO) will elect members to their local legislature.

Moscow residents have different voting options. They can do so online, with the help of electronic terminals or use paper ballots at almost 2,100 polling stations or at home.

Five candidates will compete for the mayoral post: Dmitry Gusev (A Just Russia - Patriots - For the Truth), Vladislav Davankov (the New People Party), Leonid Zyuganov (the Communist Party of Russia), Boris Chernyshov (LDPR) and incumbent Mayor Sergey Sobyanin (United Russia).

More than 630 party members and independent candidates are on the ballot in the municipal elections in TINAO. An average of four candidates are competing for every seat.