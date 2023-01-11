Putin’s economic development tasks to the government for 2023

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 11. /TASS/. This year, the authorities should set indicators for effective development of new Russian regions. By 2030, economic development in these new territories should be on par with other Russian regions in terms of the standard of living, infrastructure and so on. President Vladimir Putin said this at a meeting with members of the government on Wednesday.

The head of state touched upon plans to increase the defense capabilities of the country and solve all problems related to the provision of the armed forces and units involved in the special military operation. Putin also outlined six main areas of work for 2023.

TASS collected the main statements from the President and government members.

National projects to cover new territories

Although the situation in the new regions of Russia remains tense, and hostilities are still ongoing on some of those territories, this is not any reason to "postpone the solution of the most pressing issues" related to the development of these regions.

Putin instructed the government to submit a concept for the development of the new regions by the end of this year. The goal is that by 2030 the People’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be on the same level as other regions of the country in terms of key indicators of development.

The President also urged involving the new entities in the implementation of national projects. This implies that the relevant activities on the territories of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions "must be provided with funding".

Plans for 2023

The President outlined six main areas of work for 2023. These are the expansion of foreign economic relations and building new logistics corridors, the development of road and other infrastructure, housing and communal services, building up the technological capabilities of the economy, and creation of new industries and jobs.

Putin also named the strengthening of financial sovereignty, the growth of real wages and incomes of people, the reduction of poverty and inequality, and finding a solution to demographic issues, including by ensuring the availability of modern and high-quality healthcare.

The implementation of large-scale socio-economic programs and plans will also continue. "We certainly have all the resources for this," the President said.

Orders for aircraft factories

On hearing a report by Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the President noted that efforts to provide aircraft factories with orders for new aircraft were taking too long: "It is taking too long. Aircraft builders should understand the prospects of the orders: they should hire the workforce and maintain and expand production facilities," Putin said.

He instructed Manturov and his ministry to take measures within a month: "What are we talking about? Do you understand the conditions we live in?".

Later, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov clarified in a commentary with TASS that the President has no serious complaints about Manturov's work and his criticism at a meeting on Wednesday was part of the "usual work process".

Situation with oil

The President noted that Russia's competitors use political tools and mechanisms to create problems for Russian oil and gas companies.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, national oil companies completed the contracting of oil supplies for February and did not report any problems, although there are some difficulties.

Although a relevant decree comes into force on February 1, companies were instructed in December and January, as well as when contracting for February, not to take the price cap into account in contracts.

Novak also said that the discount on Russian oil rose in January mainly due to higher freight prices. This situation is temporary and the discount will shrink in the future. In turn, Putin stressed that the discount should not create problems for the Russian budget.