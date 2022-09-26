Military operation can become counter-terrorist after referendums — head of Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, September 26. /TASS/. The special military operation will effectively become a counter-terrorist one in case of accession of Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to Russia, head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov believes.

"A certain point of no return will be passed soon. Acquisition of a new status for the liberated territories will put an end to uncertainty. They will become fully-fledged regions of the Russian Federation. And we will effectively carry out not a special military operation, but a counter-terrorist operation on our own territories," Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel Monday.

Speaking about the referendums in Donbass and the liberated territories, he expressed his opinion that the "people of [these] regions have long decided on their legitimate choice."

Referendums on accession to Russia currently take place in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that Moscow will support a decision made during these referendums.