KHERSON, August 22. /TASS/. The authorities of the Kherson Region believe provocations by the Kiev regime are likely on August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day, yet security in the region is high, a deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Monday.

"Ukraine’s Independence Day, as many say, 30 years of independence from common sense during which Ukraine embodied as Western agents did nothing good for people. It is possible to expect dirty tricks from these people [the Kiev regime]. Yet we have a functioning security system. And today on the eve of this strange holiday we won’t make any hasty statements yet security will always be at its highest. Actually, we don’t think there will be any terror attacks but they can make an attempt. This will yet again prove that Ukrainian Nazis, represented by the leadership of the state of Ukraine are only fomenting some explosions, hatred, and death - this is their model of behavior, [they are] essentially terrorists," Kirill Stremousov said, commenting on the possibility of provocations.

The Kherson Region has been controlled by Russian troops since mid-March. At the end of April, a military-civilian administration was formed in the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine is attempting to hinder the establishment of peaceful life in the region, among other things, by shelling civilian targets in populated localities.