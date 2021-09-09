{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trade & Cooperation

Russia ready to continue cooperation with BRICS countries in all fields — Putin

According to the Russian president, the strengthening of cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus is the goal that the entire international community is facing and five BRICS members play a significant and notable role in achieving this goal
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue cooperation with its partners in the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in all fields, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an online BRICS summit on Thursday.

"I expect our work today to be substantive and fruitful and I would like to point out once again that Russia is ready to continue close cooperation with all BRICS members in all fields," Putin said.

According to him, the theme that India chose for the meeting and the entire year, that is, the strengthening of cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus, is quite relevant. "In fact, this is the goal that the entire international community is facing and five BRICS members play a significant and notable role in achieving this goal," the Russian president concluded.

