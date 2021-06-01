Putin discussed Normandy Quartet foreign ministers' meeting with Macron, Merkel — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the possibility of holding a meeting of Normandy Quartet foreign ministers, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"In his telephone conversations with Macron and Merkel Putin repeatedly stressed the need for stepping up the work on holding a meeting of Normandy Quartet foreign ministers. In principle, all sides agree with this. But no date has been set for the time being," the Kremlin spokesman said about Macron’s statement he had agreed with Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on holding a ministerial level meeting of the Normandy Quartet.

"As you surely know, presidential aides and political advisers keep working. They are to generate some sort of agenda. It remains a problem for the time being," Peskov said.

Macron earlier said he saw the Normandy Quartet (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) as the most useful platform for a settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. He stressed that the row over the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk would not influence discussions in this format.