Twelve-year-old found dead in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. A 12-year-old boy has been found dead in the Moscow Region city of Orekhovo-Zuyevo; law enforcement agencies are checking three schoolgirls for possible involvement in his killing, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"A boy’s body bearing signs of a violent death has been found," the source said.

The source added that law enforcement agencies were checking three schoolgirls for involvement in the killing. Some media outlets reported that they may have committed the crime at the instruction of third parties.

Investigators have opened a criminal case, the press service of the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate for the Moscow Region said.

"During the investigation into the killing of the boy in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo district, our investigators, working with Interior Ministry officers, detained two minors. Investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. Charges will be brought against the suspects shortly, and a pretrial measure will be selected," the statement said.