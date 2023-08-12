Russian emergencies ministry sends crisis response team to typhoon-hit Far Eastern region

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian emergencies ministry has sent a crisis response team to Russia’s Primorye Region in the Far East to coordinate disaster relief operations in the wake of Typhoon Khanun, the Russian emergencies ministry has told TASS.

"Upon instructions from Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov, a crisis response team led by Director of the Operational Management Department Lt. Gen. Anatoly Yelizarov was send to coordinate the flood response," the ministry said.

The press service of the Russian emergencies ministry reported early on Sunday that the typhoon had already left the region’s territory.

"Typhoon Khanun has left Primore, [and] the flooding situation is expected to improve," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the report, the ministry deployed additional crisis response teams to the region beforehand, amid unfavorable weather forecasts. This enabled a prompt rescue and evacuation effort and helped to avert serious damage. In total, the relief effort currently involves around 200 people and 50 vehicles.

Heavy rains lashed Primorye between August 9 and 11, dropping up to 188 millimeters of rainfall and causing many rivers to overflow their banks. The state of emergency has been declared in 15 municipalities. Over 600 people had to evacuate to emergency shelters.

Floods triggered by heavy rains poured into seven apartment buildings and 729 private houses in Primorye, with 65 populated areas being the hardest-hit. The region’s second-largest city of Ussuriisk reported the worst flooding in the past 10 years, with 35-49% of its territory being affected. Waters of Razdolnaya River rose by record-high 10 meters, spilling over the top of a dam that protected a residential district. The city’s museum had to evacuate its collection.