DONETSK, August 13. /TASS/. A woman was injured when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), city Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

"A female civilian was injured when Ukrainian armed groups shelled the Stroitel residential district," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, the attack involved 152mm artillery shells.