Man suspected of killing mobilization official in southern Russia found to be carrying gun

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A pistol with a silencer has been found on a man that was detained on suspicion of being involved in the killing of a mobilization department official in Krasnodar, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"Sergey Denisenko, born in 1959, has been detained as a suspect in the murder of Stanislav Rzhutsky, the deputy head of the mobilization department at the Krasnodar City administration. During the detention, he was found to be carrying a pistol with a silencer, which, tentatively, had been used in the assassination," the statement said.

A law enforcement source earlier told TASS that the official had a military rank of Navy commander, served in the Black Sea Fleet and used to be in charge of the B-265 diesel submarine "Krasnodar.".